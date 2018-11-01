Pompeo: Khashoggi's murder 'violates international law'

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stated that the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "violates the norms of international law," BS reported.
Speaking to Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade, Pomepo said, "The death of Jamal Khashoggi is tragic. It's an awful thing that took place. The killing, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate in Turkey violates the norms of international law. That much is very, very clear."
"There are still many unanswered questions about precisely how this came to be. We are working diligently, our team, to get the facts, the facts that the Americans can learn. We won't rely on others; we'll take their information, we'll make sure and develop our fact pattern," Pompeo added.
Khashoggi went missing on October 2, after stepping into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey to collect documents that would allow him to get married to fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside the consulate for Khashoggi.