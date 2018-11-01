Ating minister: Armenia unemployment rate stands at 15.7% in second quarter of 2018

YEREVAN. – Unemployment continues to be the key problem for Armenia, acting Labor Minister Mane Tandilyan wrote on Faccebook.
Acting minister said the unemployment rate made 15.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018 which is a slight improvement from the past year's 17.6 percent.
“Although there is a positive movement, unemployment remains the most important problem the country is facing,” Tandilyan said.
The number of unemployed in September reached 66,700 people, a ten percent decrease as compared the same period last year.