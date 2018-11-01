Davit Tonoyan meets with Armenian peacekeepers in Kosovo

Armenia's acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met with the Armenian peacekeepers during his visit to Kosovo.
During the meeting, Tonoyan and commander of the unit, Major Karen Davtyan reported on the activities of the unit, the tasks, daily routine and other issues related to the service. David Tonoyan familiarized himself with the conditions at the base.
The delegation of the Defense Ministry visited the Slatina Air Base, where Armenian peacekeepers are serving.
Tonoyan also met with the Commander of the Kosovo Force, Genral Salvatore Cuoci.