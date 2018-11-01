News
Pashinyan: Investments increased by 70 percent, mining industry excluded
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s economy undergoes positive and healthy developments, which will lead to implementation of our goals, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech in the parliament.

“There is no harmful process in Armenia’s economy. The economy is recovering and undergoing transformation. From an agricultural, mine processing and betting country, Armenia has to turn into technology-focused exporter and producer,” he said.

The analysis of investments suggest that during the last six months investments increased by 70 percent in all areas and the number of jobs increased by 30 percent, if we do not consider mining industry, Pashinyan explained.

The import of goods during the recent nine months went up by 75.5 percent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
