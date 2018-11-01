Acting PM: Number of Armenia visitors exceeded those leaving the country by 13 thousand

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s exports have decreased during the recent nine months, and by 15 percent in September as compared to the last year, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

However, the level of loans provided to business has increased by ten percent during the last nine months, which means people are making investments into economy.

Speaking about the problem of migration, Pashinyan provided fresh data. The number of people entering Armenia since May exceeded the number of those leaving the country by 13 thousand. For the first time, the number of compatriots visiting Armenia has increased, he concluded.