Pashinyan: We are ready for talks for Armenia-Turkey normalization

YEREVAN. – Armenia is ready for talks for the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament in response to ARF deputy Ruzanna Arakelyan.

“I exclude that our government and our people can make any move with the power of force, threats and blockade,” he emphasized.

Pashinyan said linking relations between the two countries to the ties with the third country is absurd.

“The Republic of Armenia is ready for normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations without preconditions. No one should assess this in a way that we denigrate the issue of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian Genocide is not a matter of Armenian-Turkish relations. It's not a matter of Armenia but an issue of international security, and it is our contribution to the global movement for the prevention of genocides,” acting PM said.

Pashinyan recalled that the Armenian-Turkish border is closed by Turkey because of the Karabakh conflict.

“It is a bad policy, because if anyone is hopeful that the Republic of Armenia or the people of Karabakh can be forced to accept this or that version of Karabakh settlement by force and threats, he is simply wrong,” Pashinyan concluded.