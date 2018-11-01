Pashinyan explains why Turkish teen was returned to homeland

YEREVAN. – Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained why the Turkish young man was returned to his homeland.
“Our step corresponds both to our state and national essence; we will never present a lost young man as an international terrorist and will not subject him to torture and inhuman treatment. His return to the Turkish authorities was a friendly gesture. This is just an ordinary, human step, inherent to our people,” said Nikol Pashinyan.
His remark came in response to MP Shirak Torosyan’s question in the parliament on Thursday.
As reported earlier, the Turkish citizen was detained in Armenia while trying to overcome engineering and technical means.
Umut Ali Özmen, a 16-year-old Turkish national was later released.