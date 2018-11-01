News
Armenia, Belarus presidents discuss arms supplies to Azerbaijan
Armenia, Belarus presidents discuss arms supplies to Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The supply of Belarus weapons to Azerbaijan was on the agenda of talks with President of Belarus Alexaner Lukashenko, Armenian president Armen Sarkissian said.

“We have discussed everything,” Sarkissian said in response to a question by the journalists in Minsk. “As to Belarus’ decision to sell weapons to any country, leave it alone. We had a very friendly and confidential talk”.

President Alexander Lukashenko and President of Armenia Armen Sarkisyan met on Tuesday when Lukashenko assured his Armenian counterpart of being Armenia’s a friend  “despite different speculations”, Interfax writes.
