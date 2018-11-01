Acting PM: What do they mean by “window of opportunity” over Artsakh issue?

YEREVAN. – It is very strange to believe that the Armenian government can use the mandate received from the people against the people, acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament in response to MP Khosrov Harutyunyan on Thursday.

Harutyunyan quoted the statement of the U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Artsakh issue and asked Pashinyan what steps should be taken for the settlement of the conflict.

According to Pashinyan, he has already asked some international partners to explain him what they mean by “window of opportunity” over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“Sometimes they failed to explain it, so it turned to be a rather difficult question for our partners,” said Pashinyan. “Nobody should hope that the Karabakh issue can be resolved to the detriment of the interests of the people of Karabakh and Armenia. Any settlement of the issue should be in the interests of the people of Karabakh, and should be acceptable to the people of Azerbaijan”.

“Is there an official in Azerbaijan ready to repeat my words? If so, we can discuss a window of opportunity, otherwise one should understand what our partners mean by speaking about the window of opportunity,” Pashinyan concluded.

Earlier, Pashinyan has already commented on Bolton’s statement that he was waiting for the elections to take decisive steps and Armenian acting PM noted that “Bolton speaks on his own behalf, and John Bolton or generally anyone can’t speak on my behalf.”