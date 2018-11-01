News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 01
USD
486.55
EUR
553.65
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.55
EUR
553.65
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement
Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan described his meeting with John Bolton as a diplomatic achievement.

“An interesting thing happened in connection with Bolton’s visit, namely Russia’s representatives reminded U.S. of Armenia’s sovereignty. The U.S. representative reminded Russia of the same fact. I do not think that any of them forget about it, because we showed it by our actions,” Pashinyan said.

PM assured that during his meeting with Bolton there was not a single point that could leave the Armenian people worried.

“I do consider the meeting a big diplomatic achievement. I will explain the reasons later. Our meeting has nothing in common with the concerns that are voiced in the Armenian reality,” he said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump
It was with deep pain that we learnt about the attack that claimed the lives of more than ten innocent people in a Pittsburgh synagogue...
 RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements
“However all this creates a clear political situation…
Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements
I can say that any solution on Karabakh has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia and Artsakh...
 Armenia ambassador: Purchase of weapons not discussed during meeting with Bolton
We are working very closely with Russia, our armed forces, officers are adapted to Russian weapons and service
 ARF: Bolton's visit to region is very important and far-reaching
“Hints made by Bolton are really vital both for the region and for Armenia…
 Armenia MFA: Grigoryan-Bolton tête-à-tête or dinner was not discussed with American side
Between the Security Council secretary and the US National Security Adviser…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news