Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement

YEREVAN. – Acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan described his meeting with John Bolton as a diplomatic achievement.

“An interesting thing happened in connection with Bolton’s visit, namely Russia’s representatives reminded U.S. of Armenia’s sovereignty. The U.S. representative reminded Russia of the same fact. I do not think that any of them forget about it, because we showed it by our actions,” Pashinyan said.

PM assured that during his meeting with Bolton there was not a single point that could leave the Armenian people worried.

“I do consider the meeting a big diplomatic achievement. I will explain the reasons later. Our meeting has nothing in common with the concerns that are voiced in the Armenian reality,” he said.