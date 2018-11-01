Unibank has decreased interest rates of unsecured business loans

YEREVAN. – The availability of loans is one of the most important issues for SMEs. Unibank, decreasing the interest rate, has improved the conditions for unsecured loans to make them more accessible for SMEs.

From now on legal entities and private entrepreneurs will be qualified for “Unsecured+” business loans with an annual interest rate of 11%. The total amount of loan may not exceed AMD 4 million. “Unsecured +” loan is issued in AMDs, USDs or EURs with a maturity period of up to 36 months.

Applicants for this type of loan may be legal entities and private entrepreneurs who are engaged in manufacturing, trade, construction, tourism, service, transportation and other spheres. Borrowers may be qualified for supplementary loan resources upon the availability of pledge. In this case, the total loan amount may be up to AMD 5million, USD 10 000 or EUR 8 000.

The improved conditions of the loan, the absence of mandatory collateral and the minimal package of documents make the loan “Unsecured+” for a greater number of entrepreneurs. Such an approach promotes fast business development and best satisfies clients’ needs and requirements.

Unsecured loans will give the Bank’s clients an opportunity to enlarge the volumes of their businesses thus making them more efficient and competitive. Unibank also offers its clients a flexible loan repayment schedule. Early repayment of the loans is allowed without restrictions.

As for the end of September 2018, the portfolio of business loans issued by Unibank has exceeded AMD 71 billion.