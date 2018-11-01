Macron warns Europe over the return to XX century populism

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against a surge of populism, and urged Europe to “resist” political tendencies comparable to those in the inter-war years in the 1920s, Politico reported.
“In a Europe that is divided by fears, nationalist assertion and the consequences of the economic crisis, we see almost methodically the rearticulation of everything that dominated the life of Europe from post-World War I to the 1929 crisis,” Macron said in an interview with French newspaper Ouest France.
Macron is due to speak at a ceremony in Paris on November 11, which will be attended by international guests, including US President Donald Trump.
In an interview with the French newspaper, Macron warned that attempts to weaken Europe from within are taking place against the backdrop of new threats from outside.
That is why, the French leader believes, Europe is threatened with the loss of sovereignty, which may occur due to "dependence on security issues on the American choice" and other changes occurring in the world.