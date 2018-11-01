News
Rohingyas to be repatriated amid UN genocide warning
Rohingyas to be repatriated amid UN genocide warning
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Rohingya refugees who migrated from Myanmar to Bangladesh will be returned to their homeland, the Guardian reported

The countries agreed to repatriate the Rohingya, despite the UN warning that the Myanmar authorities continue to carry out a policy of genocide against the Muslim nation.

A FM’s meeting was held on Thursday, when they approved a specific repatriation plan.

The process of returning Rohingya to Myanmar will begin in mid-November. Previously, attempts to return Muslims to their homeland have already been undertaken, but without success.

In August 2017, Rohingya militants attacked government forces to draw attention to the situation of their people. The answer was a massive sweep of villages. As a result, about 720 thousand people fled to Bangladesh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
