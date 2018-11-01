UK, EU agree on market access for companies after Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has entered into a preliminary agreement with the European Union, which will allow British financial services companies to maintain access to European markets after Brexit, Bloomberg reported.
UK and European talks reached a preliminary agreement affecting all aspects of the future partnership in the provision of services and data exchange.
The deal will allow British companies to maintain access to European markets, while financial regulation in UK will generally coincide with the rules in force in the EU.
Global banks operating in the United Kingdom had to reorganize operations due to the upcoming Brexit, to be held in March 2019. Many financial institutions have begun to move operations, management and personnel from Britain to Europe, in order to be able to continue serving their European customers.