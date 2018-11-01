Armenia Finance Minister: GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to $4604 in 2019

YEREAN.- GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to 4604 USD in 2019, acting Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan said during the discussion of the state budget of 2019.

“The document presented here is based on the statistics of the previous period. We have no other statistics. Of course, we have used a methodology that is acceptable in the modern world”, Atom Janjughazyan said. “It’s predicted that in 2018 GDP per capita will amount to 4280 USD, while in 2019 it will reach 4604 USD. Is this what we consider the best result for us? Of course, no”, he said.

According to the acting minister, the political situation in Armenia has had no impact on the budget, which speaks about the financial stability in Armenia that has developed throughout years.