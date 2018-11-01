CEC to hold extraordinary meeting to approve schedule of snap elections

China's Xi hopes to push for stable relationship with U.S.

Japan still has no Iran sanctions waiver

French police arrest over 100 after Halloween 'purge' night riots

IMF says Iran should safeguard stability

Armenian President signs a decree on scheduling early parliamentary elections

Pashinyan is in Karabakh on a working visit

Turkey believes Khashoggi's body was dissolved in acid

Armen Ashotyan: Pashinyan's statement about possible closure of Armenian-Iranian border is dangerous

Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points

Trump says he and China's Xi had 'long and very good' trade conversation

Turkey urges Saudi cooperation in Khashoggi probe

Armenia Finance Minister: GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to $4604 in 2019

UK, EU agree on market access for companies after Brexit

Apple won't repair your iPhone 5 anymore

Nikol Pashinyan has new aide

Rohingyas to be repatriated amid UN genocide warning

Pashinyan speaks about emissions from Alaverdi copper-smelting plant

Merkel greets the guard in Kiev in Ukrainian

Macron warns Europe over the return to XX century populism

Afghan authorities control only half of country’s territory

Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement

Pashinyan explains why Turkish teen was returned to homeland

Acting PM: What do they mean by “window of opportunity” over Artsakh issue?

Unibank has decreased interest rates of unsecured business loans

Armenia lawmakers fail to elect PM, parliament will be dissolved to pave way to elections

Armenia, Belarus presidents discuss arms supplies to Azerbaijan

President: Armenia is likely to recall Khachaturov from CSTO

Pashinyan: We are ready for talks for Armenia-Turkey normalization

Acting PM: Number of Armenia visitors exceeded those leaving the country by 13 thousand

Pashinyan: Investments increased by 70 percent, mining industry excluded

Venice Commission head says electoral legislation changes will be discussed after elections

Acting PM: Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections on December 9

Davit Tonoyan meets with Armenian peacekeepers in Kosovo

South Korea president says Kim Jong Un to visit Seoul soon

Armenia parliament passes amnesty bill in second reading

Acting PM: Poor conditions in almost all penitentiaries in Armenia

Armenian lawmakers debate amnesty bill in second reading

Black box of crashed Indonesian plane retrieved

Armenia president meets with OSCE Secretary General

Freedom House: Armenia moves to list of countries with “free internet”

Ating minister: Armenia unemployment rate stands at 15.7% in second quarter of 2018

Former head of investigation group dealing with March 1 case faces charges

Trump says up to 15,000 troops could go to the border

Pompeo: Khashoggi's murder 'violates international law'

Saudi Arabia 'will have Crown Prince replaced

Bolton: U.S. doesn't want to harm friends, allies with Iran sanctions

Trump contends U.S. Constitution does not cover birthright citizenship

WB and Armenia to develop export-oriented economic growth model

Samvel Aleksanyan and Alik Sargsyan will not be included in list of “My step” bloc

Austria to withdraw from UN migration treaty

Erdogan: Turkey launches project for its first long range air defense system ‘Siper’

Australia may have a private prison for terrorists

Russia imposes temporary restrictions on imports of some Armenian goods

Nikol Pashinyan, Gianni Buquicchio discuss organization of early parliamentary elections

Pakistan court overturns blasphemy death sentence

Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction reviews Kocharyan's lawsuit against Pashinyan

Russian President signs new migration policy concept

Turkey doubts Saudi willingness to 'genuinely cooperate' on Khashoggi

Zarif: Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan share stance on Middle East

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump

Danish Ambassador summoned to Iran’s MFA

Armenia’s culture ministry launches discussion on renaming Zvartnots airport

Armenia appoints ambassador to Lichtenstein

Armenia Deputy Speaker receives Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin

RPA MP: We will not just run for the minimum threshold

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs join monitoring

Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council chairman meets head of Venice Commission

Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen appointed UN special envoy to Syria

Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan moves to Dzoraghbyur village

North Korea preparing to allow international inspectors to nuclear test site

One of Armenian churches of Tbilisi is in a poor state (PHOTO)

25 killed in Afghan helicopter crash

Reports: 2 Armenians likely to join new Lebanon Cabinet

Pompeo urges to end war in Yemen

RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

Armenian Parliament speaker’s statement on PM elections

German ambassador: Armenia’s investment attractiveness has increased

Acting minister to join Bright Armenia party's election list

Armenian parliament adopts amnesty bill in first reading

German ambassador: I would have kept my savings in Armenian banks if I had any

Armenian government has no program to solve unemployment of amnestied prisoners yet

RPA about voting for Pashinyan: We adhere to our principles

Armenia amnesty to apply to 6,500 citizens

Armenia woman steals 2 million drams from a bank using fake documents

Armenian parliament holds special session, amnesty on the agenda

22 people missing in Philippines landslide

Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements

Deputy FM: Questionable ambassadors will be recalled

Armenian Deputy FM comments on mandate of CSTO Secretary General

Indonesia authorities found body of the crashed plane

Filipina women detained at Halloween party in Saudi Arabia

Khashoggi's Turkish fiancée asks Trump to help reveal 'truth'

Republican Party of Armenia freed from criminal-oligarchic elements

China urges U.S. to stop interfering in companies’ normal international trade

Iran denies Denmark’s accusation of assassination attempt

Russian countersanctions against Ukraine to cover 360 companies

Denmark recalls envoy to Tehran

Armenia and Belarus Security Council secretaries sign 2019-2020 cooperation plan