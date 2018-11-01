Armen Ashotyan: Pashinyan's statement about possible closure of Armenian-Iranian border is dangerous

Statement of Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the possible de facto closure of the Armenian-Iranian border is unprecedented and dangerous, Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia, head of the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“This border has always remained open despite the geopolitical developments, and even in the most acute situations. It must be noted that in the 90s, this border was “lifeline” for belligerent and blockaded Armenia.
If Pashinyan’s statement is based on a possible military clash between the United States and Iran, it will be so disastrous for our region because the closure of Iranian border will not save us."