China's Xi hopes to push for stable relationship with U.S.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes China and the United States will be able to promote a steady and healthy relationship, Chinese state media reported on Thursday, as the world’s two largest economies engage in a bitter trade dispute, Reuters reported.
In a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Xi also said he and Trump hoped to expand bilateral trade cooperation, Xi was quoted as saying on CCTV state television.
“The two countries’ trade teams should strengthen contact and conduct consultations on issues of concern to both sides, and promote a plan that both can accept to reach a consensus on the China-U.S. trade issue,” Xi said.
The Chinese president was also quoted as saying that he was willing to meet Trump in Argentina during the G-20 summit.