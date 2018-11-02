Head of Armenia's Central Electoral Commission has no plans to resign

YEREVAN. – President of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan does not plan to resign.
When asked about his plans by reporters, Mukuchyan said he “can think only about one thing now”, namely how to properly organize early vote.
“This is the number one problem we are thinking about,” he assured, adding that they have only 40 days to organize the election.
The parliament failed to elect a PM for the second time on Thursday, and the parliament was dissolved to pave way to the early vote which is set for December 9.