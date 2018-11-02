News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
USD
486.55
EUR
553.65
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.55
EUR
553.65
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Head of Armenia's Central Electoral Commission has no plans to resign
Head of Armenia's Central Electoral Commission has no plans to resign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – President of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan does not plan to resign.

When asked about his plans by reporters, Mukuchyan said he “can think only about one thing now”, namely how to properly organize early vote.

“This is the number one problem we are thinking about,” he assured, adding that they have only 40 days to organize the election.

The parliament failed to elect a PM for the second time on Thursday, and the parliament was dissolved to pave way to the early vote which is set for December 9.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news