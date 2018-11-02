Saudi Crown Prince describes journalist as dangerous Islamist

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi a dangerous Islamist, Washington Post reported.
His remark came during the phone talks with the US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser John Bolton several days after his disappearance.
Mohammed bin Salman urged Kushner and Bolton to preserve US-Saudi alliance and noted, that the journalist was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.
A Saudi representative denied that the crown prince made the allegations, saying that “routine calls do exist from time to time” between Kushner and US officials but that “no such commentary was conveyed.”
The White House refused to discuss confidential talks with the Saudis or to report how many times the Crown Prince and Kouchner spoke after the disappearance of the journalist.
Mohammed has spoken to Kushner multiple times, according to people familiar with the matter, but the most recent call with Bolton and Kushner was held on October 9.
As reported earlier, the Attorney General of Istanbul said that Khashoggi was strangled. As soon as he entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul as part of an intentional murder, his body was dismembered. The statement noted that talks with Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have no results, despite the willful Turkish efforts to reveal the truth.
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was reportedly killed by security forces who arrived in Istanbul for this purpose. Riyadh only acknowledged Khashoggi’s death two weeks after his disappearance, noting that the killing was unintentional. However, the Saudi prosecutor, in his turn, noted that it was a deliberate murder. His body was reportedly found in the territory of the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul.