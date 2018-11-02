Rouhani urges Europe, China and Russia to present measures to compensate Iran losses

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani urged Europe, China and Russia to present a final package of measures to compensate for and mitigate the effects of America’s newest unilateral and extraterritorial sanctions before they are imposed.
In his article in Financial Times, Rouhani said “the world faces a myriad of challenges, including economic issues, social crises, the predicament of refugees, xenophobia, terrorism and extremism”.
“More broadly, US president Donald Trump’s approach to matters of trade, international treaties and the humiliating manner in which he treats even America’s allies, illustrates how US foreign policy has posed new challenges to the global order.
In brief, the US administration’s policies of unilateralism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, and the undermining of important international treaties, including the Paris Climate Accord, are fundamentally incompatible with multilateralism and other socio-political norms valued by Europe,” he wrote.