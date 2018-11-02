News
Armenia MFA: Impossible to recall Secretary General since he is not representative of given country in CSTO
Armenia MFA: Impossible to recall Secretary General since he is not representative of given country in CSTO
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The procedure on replacing a Secretary General aren’t regulated, and the consultations initiated by Armenia are directed for this very circumstance, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress agency in response to an inquiry about the replacement of the CSTO Secretary General.

“The CSTO fundamental documents mention that the Secretary General is appointed by the Collective Security Council at the recommendation of the Foreign Ministerial Council, by a three-year term, at an alphabetical order. The replacement procedure of a Secretary General isn’t anyhow regulated and the consultations that have been initiated by Armenia in summer of the current year are aimed at this very thing,” Naghdalyan said.

“Any of the member states can start a replacement initiation of the CSTO Secretary General. It is impossible to recall the Secretary General since he is not the representative of the given country in the CSTO. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the CSTO is Davit Virabyan”.
