Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan dies aged 62

Retired Armenian weightlifter, Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan has passed away at the age of 62 in U.S.
Vardanyan won several world champion and five European champion titles. During his career he set several world records.
Vardanyan won gold of the 1980 Summer Olympics, becoming the world's first weightlifter to achieve a 400 kilogram total in the 82.5 kg weight category.
In 2009 Vardanyan was appointed adviser to the Armenian president. In 2013 he was appointed Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs. In 2014 Vardanyan was appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia.