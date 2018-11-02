News
Co-Chair: Armenia and Azerbaijan have desire to continue dialogue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation on the line of contact in Karabakh, as well as on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, “has more or less stabilized,” Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said.

Popov informed about their visit to Yerevan, Karabakh and Baku where they had meetings with yhe local authorities, RIA Novosti reported.

“In particular, we discussed the conversations that took place among the leaders of the two countries in Dushanbe. Those agreements that have been reached and which are being implemented now. I mean the situation on the line of contact, on the border, which has more or less stabilized, we talked about the communication line that has been established between Yerevan and Baku,” Popov told reporters.

According to him, Baku and Yerevan have a principle willingness to continue the dialogue at the highest level.

“We hope that next month there will be a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries during which key issues as well as confidence-building measures that can be taken according to the development of the situation will be discussed, given the relationship between the leaders of the two countries,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
