News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Acting Deputy PM: Alaverdi Copper Smelting plant has either to be closed or modernized
Acting Deputy PM: Alaverdi Copper Smelting plant has either to be closed or modernized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Alaverdi Copper Smelting plant had either to be closed or modernized, acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan told reporters on Friday.

He said that they had discussions with Vallex Group and VTB Bank about continuing the work of the plant, and the problem here is not about the government, but a legal argument that exists between the two companies.

“The talks are advancing, we will find a solution in the near future. We will do our best to tackle the problem. The copper smelting plant had to either be closed or modernized, but at the moment the operation of the plant, modernization and lowering of environmental impact is being discussed,” he added.

As reported earlier, Alaverdi copper-smelting plant faced serious financial problems. The company officially suspended its activities on October 19.

The plant is reportedly owned by VTB Bank - Armenia. Over 600 workers who were threatened to be dismissed have already held protest actions and blocked the interstate Armenia-Georgia highway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Finance Minister: GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to $4604 in 2019
The political situation in Armenia has had no impact on the budget...
 Pashinyan speaks about emissions from Alaverdi copper-smelting plant
It is impossible to solve any problems, by poisoning people...
 Acting PM: Number of Armenia visitors exceeded those leaving the country by 13 thousand
The level of loans provided to business has increased by ten percent during the last nine months...
 Pashinyan: Investments increased by 70 percent, mining industry excluded
“There is no harmful process in Armenia’s economy...
 What is the fate of Alaverdi copper-smelting plant?
“Communication with the Vallex group of companies is always maintained…
CNEEC sees prospects for development of renewable energy in Armenia
Strengthening mutually beneficial ties will open up broad opportunities for the implementation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news