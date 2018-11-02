2 people stabbed at Sony Music's London HQ

Two people were stabbed as a result of the incident at the headquarters of Sony Music in Kensington - one of the central districts of London, the Guardian reported.
Police said there was no evidence of firearms being involved and the incident was believed to be over.
The police and ambulances arrived at the scene, evacuating office staff in the area of the scene. The roads near the scene were closed.
According to police, evacuation in this case is a precautionary measure as two people received knife wounds.
The incident occurred around 11:00 am.
Local media reported that the incident occurred on the third floor of the building, where the headquarters of the record company Sony Music is located.