Semerikov: It's up to CSTO leaders to decide which country next Secretary General will represent
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khchaturov was dismissed as he was recalled by Armenia, action SecretarY General Valeriy Semerikov told RIA Novosti.

“The Armenian side initiated withdrawal of Yuri Grigoryevich. They presented his candidacy, and they are recalling him,” he said.

It is up to the CSTO leaders to decide what country the next Secretary General will represent. He did not rule out that they will discuss the matter during the upcoming summit on November 8.

However, Semerikov assured that dismissal will not affect the functioning of the organization.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
