Acting FM: Armenia has candidates for CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN.- Armenia has sufficient resources and can have a candidate for the post of the CSTO Secretary General, acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters asked to comment on the dismissal of Yuri Khachaturov.
Acting minister, however, did not specify who are possible candidate for the post.
“We have candidates who, according to our assessment, can ensure proper work of the secretariat,” he said.
Asked whether Armenia is interested in proposing a candidate, Mnatsakanyan said Armenia is interested in efficient work of the CSTO.
He added that the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held next week.