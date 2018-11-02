Armenia First Deputy PM signs new deals in Astana

Gunmen open fire on bus carrying Christians in Egypt

Armenia has great potential to become one of gastro-tourism leaders

Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family

US lifts sanctions on Turkish Justice, Interior Ministers

Maternal mortality rate rises

Teen arrested in UK for harassment of 9 women

Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders

Acting FM: Armenia has candidates for CSTO Secretary General

2 people stabbed at Sony Music's London HQ

Semerikov: It's up to CSTO leaders to decide which country next Secretary General will represent

The Dawn space station rans out of fuel

Brain implants are reportedly prone to hacking

Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries

Yuri Khachaturov dismissed as CSTO Secretary General

Acting Deputy PM: Alaverdi Copper Smelting plant has either to be closed or modernized

Saudi Crown Prince describes journalist as dangerous Islamist

Kevin De Bruyne drops out for a month

Co-Chair: Armenia and Azerbaijan have desire to continue dialogue

New evidence reveals link between antioxidant intake and increased tumor growth

Lavrov: Hardly possible to agree on Karabakh until political situation in Armenia is stable

Washington has not informed Ankara of sanction waivers

Kasper Schmeichel held back by police as he ran to burning helicopter

'The man who cries BLOOD: Gruesome picture of bloody tears pouring down a 52-year-old's face as doctors say they were triggered by a rare condition

Armenia MFA: Impossible to recall Secretary General since he is not representative of given country in CSTO

Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan dies aged 62

Armenia court sustains motion for arrest of ex-chief investigator

Armenia, Lebanon sign military cooperation agreement

Rouhani urges Europe, China and Russia to present measures to compensate Iran losses

Armenian weightlifters set out to World Championship

Vegan diet ‘can boost mood and ease symptoms for those with Type 2 diabetics’, scientists say

Ex-deputy Yerevan mayor appointed as adviser

Trump wants to reach trade deal with China

Armenia's Central Electoral Commission: Work is underway to install cameras at polling stations

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid to walk in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Ibrahimovic's second book is out

Pashinyan takes short vacation prior to campaign

Head of Armenia's Central Electoral Commission has no plans to resign

New vaccine S100A9 may reduce post-stroke blood clot risk: Research

Campaign for Armenia snap parliamentary elections to start on November 26

De Bruyne sustains injury

New Brazil president wants to move embassy to Jerusalem

November 2 marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

CEC to hold extraordinary meeting to approve schedule of snap elections

China's Xi hopes to push for stable relationship with U.S.

Japan still has no Iran sanctions waiver

How salt can trigger inflammation in multiple sclerosis

French police arrest over 100 after Halloween 'purge' night riots

IMF says Iran should safeguard stability

Armenian President signs a decree on scheduling early parliamentary elections

Boy's ADHD turns out to be exhaustion! Doctors say 8-year-old wrongly diagnosed with behavioral disorder was acting up because he was tired from sleep apnea

Pashinyan is in Karabakh on a working visit

Turkey believes Khashoggi's body was dissolved in acid

Armen Ashotyan: Pashinyan's statement about possible closure of Armenian-Iranian border is dangerous

Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points

Trump says he and China's Xi had 'long and very good' trade conversation

Turkey urges Saudi cooperation in Khashoggi probe

Boy, 5, may have to avoid scary movies and trick or treaters for life due to a rare brain disease which means a scare could be lethal, family says

Armenia Finance Minister: GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to $4604 in 2019

UK, EU agree on market access for companies after Brexit

Apple won't repair your iPhone 5 anymore

Nikol Pashinyan has new aide

Rohingyas to be repatriated amid UN genocide warning

Pashinyan speaks about emissions from Alaverdi copper-smelting plant

Merkel greets the guard in Kiev in Ukrainian

Macron warns Europe over the return to XX century populism

Targeted neurotechnology restores walking in humans with spinal cord injury

Afghan authorities control only half of country’s territory

Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement

Pashinyan explains why Turkish teen was returned to homeland

PSG to spend 30 million Euros during winter transfer window

Acting PM: What do they mean by “window of opportunity” over Artsakh issue?

Unibank has decreased interest rates of unsecured business loans

Armenia lawmakers fail to elect PM, parliament will be dissolved to pave way to elections

Armenia, Belarus presidents discuss arms supplies to Azerbaijan

President: Armenia is likely to recall Khachaturov from CSTO

Pashinyan: We are ready for talks for Armenia-Turkey normalization

The vermiform appendix impacts the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease

Acting PM: Number of Armenia visitors exceeded those leaving the country by 13 thousand

Maradona gets traditional face in cake at his birthday party

Pashinyan: Investments increased by 70 percent, mining industry excluded

Unai Emery: This is the moment to play against Tottenham

Venice Commission head says electoral legislation changes will be discussed after elections

Ernesto Valverde on Cultural Leonesa clash: This was a difficult game

Acting PM: Armenia to hold snap parliamentary elections on December 9

Davit Tonoyan meets with Armenian peacekeepers in Kosovo

NBA: Golden State and the Lakers’ victories, top 10 plays of night

South Korea president says Kim Jong Un to visit Seoul soon

Lifespan and sexual maturity depends on your brain more than your body

Armenia parliament passes amnesty bill in second reading

Acting PM: Poor conditions in almost all penitentiaries in Armenia

Italian squad ex-forward sentenced to 2 years in prison

Armenian lawmakers debate amnesty bill in second reading

Black box of crashed Indonesian plane retrieved

Armenia president meets with OSCE Secretary General

Freedom House: Armenia moves to list of countries with “free internet”

Ating minister: Armenia unemployment rate stands at 15.7% in second quarter of 2018

Former head of investigation group dealing with March 1 case faces charges

Trump says up to 15,000 troops could go to the border

Pompeo: Khashoggi's murder 'violates international law'