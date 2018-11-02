Armenia First Deputy PM signs new deals in Astana

The delegation headed by Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan took part in the recurrent sitting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Astana, Armenian Government’ press service reported.
The heads of the CIS delegations met with the Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, during which the sides exchanged views over bilateral cooperation between the member states within the bilateral and international organizations and integration unions.
Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation within the CIS and deepening ties in different directions and noted that practical steps should be taken to implement the CIS potential for the development of regional cooperation, which, in turn, will greatly contribute to the competitiveness of national economies, the welfare of the citizens and the development of humanitarian ties.
Armenian First Deputy PM has signed five deals on economic, energy, tax administration, innovation, space research, cultural and humanitarian spheres.