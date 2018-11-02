Hotel bill for first lady's trip to Cairo topped $95K

First lady Melania Trump's trip to Cairo cost taxpayers more than $95,000, according to federal spending records, The Hill reported.
Trump and her team stayed at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo during her trip to Egypt last month, according to records, which were first reported by Quartz. The record does not say how many rooms were rented or how the money was allocated.
A spokeswoman for the first lady, however, said Trump did not "stay the night" at the hotel. She spent the day attending meetings and visiting the pyramids, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.
According to Quartz, a night at the hotel can cost between $119 and $699. The description of the expenditure says "FLOTUS visit hotel rooms," but offers no further details.
The Trump family has come under fire on numerous occasions for costing taxpayers large sums of money.
A TMZ report in September found President Trump's golf cart rentals in the U.S. have cost taxpayers $300,675 since he took office.
Democratic lawmakers in July penned a letter to the acting inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security demanding details on Secret Service expenses during Trump's trip to his golf course in Scotland earlier that month. The Democrats were responding to a report that indicated Trump's time on his Turnberry golf course cost taxpayers up to $1.2 million.