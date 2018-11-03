Blogger Ilya Varlamov not allowed to enter Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan did not allow blogger and photographer Ilya Varlamov was not allowed to the country, stating that his presence in the country was undesirable, RBC reported.
“They did not explain, they simply said that my presence is undesirable in Azerbaijan. I was taken to the deportation hall, I bought tickets for the next flight to Istanbul, I was taken to the gate and put on a plane, now I am waiting for departure, ”he noted.
According to Varlamov, he did not visit Karabakh and had quietly visited Baku before.