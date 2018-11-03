News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Blogger Ilya Varlamov not allowed to enter Azerbaijan
Blogger Ilya Varlamov not allowed to enter Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Azerbaijan did not allow blogger and photographer Ilya Varlamov was not allowed to the country, stating that his presence in the country was undesirable, RBC reported.

“They did not explain, they simply said that my presence is undesirable in Azerbaijan. I was taken to the deportation hall, I bought tickets for the next flight to Istanbul, I was taken to the gate and put on a plane, now I am waiting for departure, ”he noted.

 

According to Varlamov, he did not visit Karabakh and had quietly visited Baku before. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news