Trump says US remains open to reaching new deal with Iran

The United States remains open to reaching a new, more comprehensive deal with Iran that forever blocks its path to a nuclear weapon, addresses the entire range of its malign actions, and is worthy of the Iranian people, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement.
“Until then, our historic sanctions will remain in full force,” he emphasized.
Trump has called on the regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions, change its destructive behavior, respect the rights of its people, and return in good faith to the negotiating table, and the United States seek cooperation from our allies and partners in this effort.
“Finally, I want to be clear that United States actions are aimed at the regime and its threatening behavior—not at the long-suffering Iranian people. For this reason, we reiterate today that the sale of food, medicine, medical devices, and agricultural commodities to Iran has long been, and remains, exempt from the sanctions,” the statement says.