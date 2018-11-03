Trump cancels his trip to Colombia

The US President Donald Trump canceled his trip to Colombia scheduled for December 2, but is looking forward to further cooperation with Republic President Ivan Duque, said the White House spokeswoman.
According to her, Trump's schedule "will not allow him to travel to Colombia," but she emphasized that "Colombia is one of our closest partners in Latin America,” politico reported.
The visit of the US President was confirmed by the head of the Colombian Foreign Ministry, Carlos Olmes Trujillo. Trump was expected to visit Colombia after the G20 summit, which will be held in Buenos Aires from November 30 to December 1.