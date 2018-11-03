News
Armenia ombudsman: Our office has never worked so hard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Office of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender has never worked so hard, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said.

Speaking during the meeting of the Armenian parliament’s standing committees on state affairs and financial issues, Tatoyan said in contrast to the previous years, there are now months when there are 10 times more complaints than before.

“In general, in 2016, we received 5,113 complaints, and 6,417 last year, during ten months of this year this number of complaints reached 10,000. In addition, visits to penitentiaries have increased almost three times,” Tatoyan said.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
