Iran launches Kowsar fighters’ mass production
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Iranian authorities announced the launch of Kowsar fighter jets, Press TV reported

"Soon the needed number of this plane will be produced and put at the service of the Air Force," said Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

The Kowsar fighter was first presented on August 21, it belongs to the fourth generation of jet military aircraft, which is equipped with a computerized ballistic calculation system and a multi-purpose radar. This is the first aircraft fully developed and manufactured in Iran.
