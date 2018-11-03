Cuban MFA: US sanctions will not make us give up our positions

The new restrictive measures against Cuba, announced by the US Security Adviser John Bolton will not make the country abandon its positions in the international arena, the director of the US Department of Cuban MFA, Carlos Fernandez de Cassio told reporters.
"The measures announced by the US will not prevent us from continuing to build a prosperous socialist and democratic society in accordance with the will of the Cuban people. They will not change our country's obligations of solidarity to other peoples but will harm the people of Cuba, Cubans living abroad and those who wants constructive relations between the two countries," Fernandez de Cassio said. "Cuba will continue defending its sovereign right to choose its own political system and its future. We will still hold the position of dilaogue with the US, just like with the rest of the world," TASS reported quoting de Cassio.
The spokesman admitted that such rhetoric and aggressive US actions are also related to political processes before the congressional elections and are aimed at receiving dividends by the Republican Party.
According to Bolton, it is planned to expand sanctions measures against Cuba within a few days. The US broke diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island. After that, Washington announced the introduction of a trade and economic embargo against the country.