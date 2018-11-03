Mikael Minasyan: It was great honor to be Armenia's first ambassador-resident at the Vatican

YEREVAN. – The positon of the first ambassador-resident in Armenia at the Vatican was a great honor and responsibility, ex-ambassador to the Holy See, Portugal and Malta Mikael Minasyan wrote on Facebook.
He also shared a video of five-year work of the ambassador.
“Over the years we have done our utmost to strengthen relations between Armenia and the Vatican, respect the interests of Armenia, preserve and spread our culture and history. I am grateful to the pontiff for the special warmth and assistance in relation to the Armenians and Armenia. I am grateful to all my colleagues in Armenia and at the Holy See for effective cooperation. We will meet again,” he said in a statement.