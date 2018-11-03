News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.85
EUR
556.86
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Acting Defense Minister meets Armenia peacekeepers in Lebanon
Acting Defense Minister meets Armenia peacekeepers in Lebanon
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Being on a working visit to Lebanon Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan met with Armenian peacekeepers serving as part of UNIFIL, Defense Ministry's press service reported.

David Tonoyan was met by the commander of the brigade Diodato Abagnara. During the discussion with the participation of the general and participants of the peacekeeping mission, the deputy commander of the brigade, the colonel of the Irish army presented the structure of the brigade to the Armenian delegation.

David Tonoyan also talked with the Armenian peacekeepers, and thanked them for their dedicated service.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news