Acting Defense Minister meets Armenia peacekeepers in Lebanon

Being on a working visit to Lebanon Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan met with Armenian peacekeepers serving as part of UNIFIL, Defense Ministry's press service reported.
David Tonoyan was met by the commander of the brigade Diodato Abagnara. During the discussion with the participation of the general and participants of the peacekeeping mission, the deputy commander of the brigade, the colonel of the Irish army presented the structure of the brigade to the Armenian delegation.
David Tonoyan also talked with the Armenian peacekeepers, and thanked them for their dedicated service.