Russian foreign ministry urges US to review sanction policy against Iran

A new wave of American sanctions against Iran is undermining the consecutive efforts of the participants of the JCPOA on Iranian nuclear program to preserve the agreement, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Washington's move is another powerful blow to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We reject any unilateral sanctions bypassing the decisions of the UN Security Council, especially when they have extraterritorial application and affect the interests of the third countries, as in the case of US restriction against Iran,” the agency added.
In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the United States to review the policy of pressure of sanctions against Iran.
The head of the US Treasury Department Stephen Mnuchin said that Washington would introduce new sanctions against Iran on November 5.