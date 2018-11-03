News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
USD
487.16
EUR
557.21
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.16
EUR
557.21
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Russian foreign ministry urges US to review sanction policy against Iran
Russian foreign ministry urges US to review sanction policy against Iran
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

A new wave of American sanctions against Iran is undermining the consecutive efforts of the participants of the JCPOA on Iranian nuclear program to preserve the agreement, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Washington's move is another powerful blow to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We reject any unilateral sanctions bypassing the decisions of the UN Security Council, especially when they have extraterritorial application and affect the interests of the third countries, as in the case of US restriction against Iran,” the agency added.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the United States to review the policy of pressure of sanctions against Iran.

The head of the US Treasury Department Stephen Mnuchin said that Washington would introduce new sanctions against Iran on November 5.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU regrets U.S. sanctions on Iran
The document is signed the EU top official Federica Mogherini, three foreign ministers...
 Media: US lifts Iran sanctions from 8 countries
The largest buyers of Iranian oil - all from Asian countries…
 Washington has not informed Ankara of sanction waivers
The US has issued a list of eight countries which will get sanctions waivers to buy Iranian oil...
 Rouhani urges Europe, China and Russia to present measures to compensate Iran losses
Rouhani said “the world faces a myriad of challenges...
 Zarif: US sanctions against Iran futile
Europe is to adopt a new financial mechanism to thwart the impacts of the US sanctions, he said. ..
 ICJ obliges US to lift part of sanctions on Iran
“In light of the foregoing, the Court concludes that, at the present stage of the proceedings…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news