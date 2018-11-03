News
Acting PM: Yuri Vardanyan won most titles among Armenian athletes of all time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent condolences on the demise of Armenian weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan, Armenian government’s press service reported.

“I was deeply grieved to learn about the demise of Armenian weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan. Yuri Vardanyan won the most titles among the Armenian athletes of all time. He was the greatest Armenian weightlifter of all time. The glory of Armenian sport and its international reputation cannot be imagined without him.

Yuri Vardanyan’s sporting feats gave us many unforgettable moments of excitement and pride; they are still inspiring youngsters to follow his example.

I express my condolences to Yuri Vardanyan’s family, close relatives, colleagues and thousands of his fans,” the acting PM said in a statement.
