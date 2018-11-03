NATO says American soldier killed in Afghanistan

An American solder was killed and another was wounded in an attack by “an apparent insider” in Kabul on Saturday, NATO said in a statement.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
“Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Initial reports also indicate the attacker was immediately killed by other Afghan Forces.
The two U.S. service members were medically evacuated to Bagram Airfield. The wounded service member is undergoing medical treatment and is in stable condition,” the statement reads.