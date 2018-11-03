EU ambassador optimistic about Armenia early parliamentary election

YEREVAN. – Friends from UNBP say that everything will be fine and runs to plan, head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters when speaking about the snap election.

Majority of the ambassador believed that the early parliamentary vote will take place in spring 2019, he said. However, Switalski himself considered that the elections will be held sooner.

“I knew that if they apply for 1.5 million, this means the early elections will be held sooner than spring 2019, and I appeared to be absolutely right,” he added.

The EU envoy noted that in the EU traditionally everything is done slowly, and such funds are not quickly allocated, however, in the case of Armenia the situation was different.

“For holding early parliamentary elections, we will provide funding for 100 long-term and 1,600 short-term observers,” he added, adding that if Armenia demonstrates that it can spend the EU-allocated funds purposefully, good prospects will be there.