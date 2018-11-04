Erdogan expects to meet with Putin and Trump 10-11 November

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Paris on November 10-11, the Turkish leader said at a news conference in Ankara, TASS reported.
"An international meeting will be held on November 10-11 in Paris, which Trump will also attend. We will have a chance to meet face to face and discuss various issues. It will be possible to talk to Putin in the same format," he said.
The previous meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents took place on October 27 in Istanbul on the sidelines of the Russia-Turkey-France-Germany summit devoted to the Syrian settlement.