News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 04
USD
487.16
EUR
557.21
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.16
EUR
557.21
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Switalski: Armenia’s early elections will be organized in a tough environment
Switalski: Armenia’s early elections will be organized in a tough environment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s early parliamentary elections will be organized in a tough environment,  as new contracts have to be prepared very quickly, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters.

If Armenia expects that the amount of assistance and the amount of cooperation will be raised to a new level, it is necessary to create a new image of Armenia, which looks to the future, he said.

He believes that new Armenia has to have a clear understanding of its priorities, and this demands huge investment, mainly into the infrastructure projects.  

As to EU’s mood, Switalski said that everything depends on the Armenian partners.

“If the Armenians show that they can use this money of the European Union, can create a good image, more funds will go to Armenia,” he explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador optimistic about Armenia early parliamentary election
Majority of the ambassador believed that the early parliamentary vote will take place in spring 2019...
 Sources: EU not to hold Eastern Partnership summit in 2019
A high-level conference will be held...
 EU regrets U.S. sanctions on Iran
The document is signed the EU top official Federica Mogherini, three foreign ministers...
 EU diplomat expresses regret over failure of amended Electoral Code in Armenia’s parliament
He though added that “sooner or later these amendments will be adopted”....
 Switalski on Karabakh issue: No one can force the sides to do anything
EU Ambassador: We offer Armenia government to review budget support programs
"I understand that the new government was very busy during summer...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news