Switalski: Armenia’s early elections will be organized in a tough environment

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s early parliamentary elections will be organized in a tough environment, as new contracts have to be prepared very quickly, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters.
If Armenia expects that the amount of assistance and the amount of cooperation will be raised to a new level, it is necessary to create a new image of Armenia, which looks to the future, he said.
He believes that new Armenia has to have a clear understanding of its priorities, and this demands huge investment, mainly into the infrastructure projects.
As to EU’s mood, Switalski said that everything depends on the Armenian partners.
“If the Armenians show that they can use this money of the European Union, can create a good image, more funds will go to Armenia,” he explained.