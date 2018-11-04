34 militants killed in fresh Afghan operations

A total of 34 Taliban militants were killed in fresh military operations across Afghanistan, said the country's Ministry of Defense on Saturday, Xinhua reported.
"Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) carried out eight military and cleanup operations and 99 special operations across Afghanistan. As a result 34 armed militants members were killed and 15 other militants wounded," the ministry said in a statement.
The security forces also destroyed four enemies' defensive fighting positions, an improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmines factory, the statement said, adding the Afghan Air Force also conducted eight airstrikes against militants within the period.
The Taliban insurgent group has yet to make comments.