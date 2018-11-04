Erdogan calls on terrorists to leave Syria's Manbij

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on PYD/YPG terrorists to leave the northern Syrian city of Manbij “as soon as possible,” Anadolu reported.
"Our goal is the exit of terror groups PYD/YPG from Manbij as soon as possible," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Istanbul.
The joint press conference comes after the 7th meeting of Ukraine-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
Erdogan said he will also meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on sidelines of international meeting due to be held in Paris on Nov. 10-11.
He recalled a Manbij roadmap previously set between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo.
"However, this road map was not complied," said Erdogan, adding that "now it is time to implement it" and "the process is ongoing".
On Friday, Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a footage of the first round of the Turkey-U.S. joint patrols in Manbij that was conducted as part of the deal between the two countries.
The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilize the region, which is in the northeast of Syria's Aleppo province.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.
Upon a question, Erdogan said during their recent phone conversation with Trump, they also discussed the issue of Turkey's state-run lender Halkbank. Erdogan said the U.S. president told him that he would immediately instruct his ministers about it.