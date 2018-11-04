New Caledonia votes against independence from France

Voting is under way on the French Pacific islands of New Caledonia on whether to become an independent nation, in a closely watched test of support for France in one of its many territories scattered around the globe, The Guardian reported.
New Caledonia, which is 18,000 kilometres (11,000 miles) from France, is home to a quarter of the world’s known supplies of nickel – a vital electronics component – and is a strategic foothold for France in the Pacific.
Based on early results and with a participation rate of nearly 80%, the "No" vote stood at 56.9% around 1400 CET, local TV station NC La 1ere said on its website.
"The New Caledonians have chosen to remain French...It is a vote of confidence in the French republic, its future, and its values," President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on French television.