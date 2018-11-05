Airstrikes kill 25 Daesh terrorists in Iraq’s Kirkuk

At least 25 Daesh terrorists were killed in airstrikes in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province on Sunday, a senior Iraqi security official said.
The U.S.-led international coalition forces carried out airstrikes in the northwestern province of Kirkuk, Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi told Anadolu Agency.
Two shelters where Daesh terrorists had been hiding were destroyed in the airstrikes.
Sunday’s attack came a day after Daesh bombing targeted a high-voltage transmission line in Havice region of Kirkuk.
Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that Daesh's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance.
However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against Daesh-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country, including oil-rich Kirkuk.