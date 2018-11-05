Massive pro-government rallies held in Iran on the eve of sanctions

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets for pro-government rallies on the eve of the new sanctions to be imposed against Iran, Interfax reported quoting Sky News.
The protesters were chanting “Death to America” and were burning the portraits of Donald Trump. Iranian media said millions joined the actions that were held on the day when the American embassy in Tehran was seized during the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
The sanctions are expected to come into effect on Monday and will affect the oil and banking sector. Trump described the sanctions as an attempt to stop Tehran’s nuclear program, however, his actions are criticized by other participants of the Iranian nuke agreement – Russia, France, UK, Germany and China.