News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 05
USD
487.52
EUR
554.99
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.52
EUR
554.99
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Massive pro-government rallies held in Iran on the eve of sanctions
Massive pro-government rallies held in Iran on the eve of sanctions
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets for pro-government rallies on the eve of the new sanctions to be imposed against Iran, Interfax reported quoting Sky News.

The protesters were chanting “Death to America” and were burning the portraits of Donald Trump. Iranian media said millions joined the actions that were held on the day when the American embassy in Tehran was seized during the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The sanctions are expected to come into effect on Monday and will affect the oil and banking sector. Trump described the sanctions as an attempt to stop Tehran’s nuclear program, however, his actions are criticized by other participants of the Iranian nuke agreement – Russia, France, UK, Germany and China.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news