US sanctions on Iran take effect

New US sanctions against Iran, labeled by President Trump as the "strongest ever," have taken effect against the country’s energy, shipping, shipbuilding, and financial sectors, rferl reported.
U.S. officials did not immediately make an announcement as the sanctions took force in the early morning hours of November 5, part of Washington’s effort to ramp up pressure on Tehran to "change its behavior" and end what the United States says is its "malign" activities in the region.
As part of the new round of measures, the White House has warned Iran's customers they must reduce their purchases of oil to zero or face U.S. penalties, although it has issued 180-day waivers to eight "jurisdictions" that will allow them to continue importing Iranian oil.
Iranian President Hassan Rohani responded early on November 5 by saying in a speech on state TV that Iran is facing a "war situation."
Rohani also vowed that Iran will "proudly bypass" U.S. sanctions to sell oil.
"America wanted to cut to zero Iran's oil sales...but we will continue to sell our oil...to break sanctions," Rohani said.
Meanwhile, Iranian state television aired footage of air defense systems that are involved in two-day military maneuvers across northern Iran.